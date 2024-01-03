Reckless driver damages six cars, injures one person in Juneau Costco parking lot, police say

Afternoon FastCast Jan. 2, 2024
By Steve Kirch
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 5:04 PM AKST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Juneau Police Department is investigating an incident in which they say a Juneau man drove recklessly through a Costco parking lot over the weekend, injuring one person and damaging several cars

According to a department press release, around 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, officers responded to an incident of a car driving the wrong way in a busy parking lot, which led to several vehicles being hit, as well as a pedestrian.

Reginald W. Marvin, 74, of Juneau, was charged with reckless driving and failure to carry and show proof of insurance.

The police department has not said at this time what led to him entering the parking lot the wrong way, but said the force with which he was driving the car was severe enough to destroy his car and one of the cars he hit.

Of the six vehicles involved in the incident, two were totaled, three had significant damage and one had minor damage.

Additionally, police say he hit a 42-year-old pedestrian who was thrown onto the hood of Marvin’s car before landing on the ground next to the damaged vehicles.

The injured pedestrian was transported to Bartlett Regional Hospital for treatment. He has since been released.

Erann Kalwara, of the Juneau Police Department, said Marvin is not in police custody and was released from the scene of the incident.

“It is a misdemeanor. So he wasn’t just issued a citation. It’s not an infraction. It’s an arrestable offense. But frequently, if a misdemeanor is eligible for release on their own recognizance, we do that a lot. So we don’t take them to jail unless we’re going to ask for bail. So it’s not that it’s not a serious crime. It’s not that it’s not a serious charge,” she said. “They will be going to court and answering to that.”

Kalwara said he could also face civil penalties.

The Alaska Court System says misdemeanor crimes have a maximum punishment of up to 1 year in jail, and/or a $25,000 fine.

