Top Alaska Sports Moments of 2023: #1 - Alissa Pili stars at Great Alaska Shootout in homecoming

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Former Dimond High standout Alissa Pili stepped on the Alaska hardwood for the first time in four years as Utah faced the UAA Seawolves in the opening round of the 2023 Great Alaska Shootout in November and was welcomed by more than 3,700 fans — some Utah fans, some UAA fans, but seemingly all Pili fans.

Behind the “Pili Power” party, the All-American put on a performance to remember, producing 46 points, 13 rebounds, and five blocks across two games, and was named the 2023 Great Alaska Shootout Most Outstanding Player.

Pili — raised in Anchorage with Utqiagvik roots — is the pride of Alaska who is proud of Alaska, donning a traditional Atikluk handmade by her grandmother prior to her 28-point, Most Outstanding Player performance as she led Utah to a 117-72 win over Eastern Kentucky in the championship game.

