Top Alaska Sports Moments of 2023: #2 - Bobby Hill captures Special Olympics gold at World Games

By Jordan Rodenberger
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 8:54 AM AKST|Updated: seconds ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Bobby Hill is Alaska’s most prolific Special Olympics athletes with 10 powerlifting medals across more than 30 years of experience.

Most recently, Hill competed at the Special Olympics World Games in Berlin, where he took home a gold medal in the bench press and silver medals in three other events.

