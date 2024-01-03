Top Alaska Sports Moments of 2023: #3 - Swayman continues seeing success in NHL

Top Alaska Sports Moments of 2023: #3 - Swayman stays seeing success in NHL
By Jordan Rodenberger
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 10:28 PM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage’s Jeremy Swayman, who recently celebrated his 25th birthday, has emerged as not only one of the best-ever goaltenders hailing from Alaska, but also one of the best young backup goalies in the NHL. The former South Anchorage Wolverine finished the 2022-23 season with a 24-6-4 record while recording impressive marks of 2.27 goals allowed per game and a .920 save percentage for the Boston Bruins. To begin this season, Swayman already has an 11-2-4 record at 2.22 GAA and .928 save percentage.

