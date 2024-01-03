Top Alaska Sports Moments of 2023: #4 - Brandon Pili makes NFL Debut

Top Alaska Sports Moments of 2023: #4 - Brandon Pili makes NFL Debut
By Jordan Rodenberger
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 10:30 PM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Former Dimond High School standout Brandon Pili went undrafted in 2023 but still made the Miami Dolphins’ final 53-man roster to start the NFL season, becoming just the 13th Alaskan to play in the league. In Week 3, Pili recorded two tackles against the Denver Broncos, joining an exclusive company of athletes from the 49th state to record a tackle in the NFL.

