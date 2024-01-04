APOC fines anti-ranked choice voting groups

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Alaska Public Offices Commissions issued a $94,610 fine against Alaskans for Honest Elections and several associated groups and individuals.

The groups are running a campaign to get ranked choice voting back on the ballot in efforts to toss the system out. Alaskans for Honest Elections collected thousands of signatures and now hopes there will be enough to meet all the requirements to place the question of ranked choice voting back on the ballot in 2024.

Regardless of what happens, ranked choice voting will still be retained for the 2024 vote.

The ranked choice voting system was initially approved by voters in November 2020 and asks Alaskans to rank their preferred candidates on a ballot in order from 1 through 4. If no candidate on a ballot receives at least 50% of the vote, then an automatic run-off is used to determine a winner by eliminating the last-place candidate, which may take multiple rounds to complete.

In addition to Alaskans for Honest Elections, the groups fined include Alaskans for Honest Government, Wellspring Ministries, Wellspring Fellowship, Ranked Choice Education Association, Art Mathias, and Phillip Izon.

Alaskans for Better Elections, which favors ranked choice voting, filed a series of complaints against the groups, alleging improper expenditures, donations, and reporting.

In a new ruling, APOC found several violations occurred including failure to file timely and accurate reports, failing to properly register before making expenditures, and making cash contributions above the maximum allowed.

APOC also ordered Alaskans for Honest Elections to file new, updated reports and for the group’s leader, Art Mathias, to file a statement of contribution report within 30 days.

Alaskans for Honest Elections can appeal the order.

An attorney for Alaskans for Better Elections, Scott Kendall, said he is pleased with the decision. In an email statement, Kendall noted “that the Commission agreed that we proved nearly every one of the very serious allegations we raised.”

The attorney for Alaskans for Honest Elections and the other entities says appeals are planned over several of the findings.

“The decisions are misdirected on both law and fact and result in violations of the First Amendment,” said attorney Kevin Clarkson in an email.

