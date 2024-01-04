APOC fines anti-ranked choice voting groups

Alaskans for Honest Elections and affiliated groups fined $94,610
FastCast morning digital headlines for Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024.
By David Bernknopf
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 1:17 PM AKST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Alaska Public Offices Commissions issued a $94,610 fine against Alaskans for Honest Elections and several associated groups and individuals.

The groups are running a campaign to get ranked choice voting back on the ballot in efforts to toss the system out. Alaskans for Honest Elections collected thousands of signatures and now hopes there will be enough to meet all the requirements to place the question of ranked choice voting back on the ballot in 2024.

Regardless of what happens, ranked choice voting will still be retained for the 2024 vote.

The ranked choice voting system was initially approved by voters in November 2020 and asks Alaskans to rank their preferred candidates on a ballot in order from 1 through 4. If no candidate on a ballot receives at least 50% of the vote, then an automatic run-off is used to determine a winner by eliminating the last-place candidate, which may take multiple rounds to complete.

In addition to Alaskans for Honest Elections, the groups fined include Alaskans for Honest Government, Wellspring Ministries, Wellspring Fellowship, Ranked Choice Education Association, Art Mathias, and Phillip Izon.

Alaskans for Better Elections, which favors ranked choice voting, filed a series of complaints against the groups, alleging improper expenditures, donations, and reporting.

In a new ruling, APOC found several violations occurred including failure to file timely and accurate reports, failing to properly register before making expenditures, and making cash contributions above the maximum allowed.

APOC also ordered Alaskans for Honest Elections to file new, updated reports and for the group’s leader, Art Mathias, to file a statement of contribution report within 30 days.

Alaskans for Honest Elections can appeal the order.

An attorney for Alaskans for Better Elections, Scott Kendall, said he is pleased with the decision. In an email statement, Kendall noted “that the Commission agreed that we proved nearly every one of the very serious allegations we raised.”

The attorney for Alaskans for Honest Elections and the other entities says appeals are planned over several of the findings.

“The decisions are misdirected on both law and fact and result in violations of the First Amendment,” said attorney Kevin Clarkson in an email.

Stay informed with the latest news and weather alerts from the Alaska's News Source apps

Copyright 2024 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File: Anchorage police cruiser
Off-duty Anchorage police officer charged with driving impaired in unmarked patrol car
Maria Downey
Longtime Alaska’s News Source news anchor Maria Downey announces 2024 retirement
Alaska State Troopers patch
Missing snowmachiner found alive by Chevak Search and Rescue crew
An Anchorage man says city crews left a huge pile of snow in his front yard
Anchorage man says city plows left his yard full of snow
‘Enough is enough’: Lawsuit seeks to bring banned books back to the Mat-Su school district
Northern Justice Project, ACLU of Alaska file preliminary injunction to bring back 56 challenged books

Latest News

A snowmachiner that went missing for several days while traveling from Chevak to Scammon Bay...
Missing snowmachiner found alive by Chevak Search and Rescue crew
It was a battle between Italian cuisine and the flavors of the Philippines
Cadets with AMYA cook up fierce competition in the culinary world
FastCast morning digital headlines for Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024.
Morning FastCast Jan. 4, 2024
'Who would do this to someone?': A mother pleads for answers about son's killing 4 years ago