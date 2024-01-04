Box of puppies, mother dog rescued from side of the road

Someone dumped puppies and their mom on the side of a road in Dickson County. (SOURCE: WSMV)
By Carmyn Gutierrez and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 12:01 PM AKST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DICKSON, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) - A boxful of puppies was rescued from the side of a Tennessee road Tuesday when a man stumbled across it.

Proverbs 12:10 Animal Rescue said James Allen was the “observant, good human” who found the puppies. He said he often travels down the road where they were found.

Allen said he found the canines at the perfect time.

“The lid was closed, as you can see in the picture, so the pups couldn’t get out,” Allen said. “It was so fresh there was no poop or pee in the bottom of the box.”

Five puppies and a mother dog were all found on the side of Double Branch Road near Dickson.

The furry family was taken into the care of the animal rescue. Staff there are making sure the animals are safe and fed.

Anyone who recognizes the puppies is asked to contact Proverbs 12:10 Animal Rescue, who said they are interested in pressing charges against the person responsible.

Copyright 2024 WSMV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File: Anchorage police cruiser
Off-duty Anchorage police officer charged with driving impaired in unmarked patrol car
Maria Downey
Longtime Alaska’s News Source news anchor Maria Downey announces 2024 retirement
Alaska State Troopers patch
Missing snowmachiner found alive by Chevak Search and Rescue crew
An Anchorage man says city crews left a huge pile of snow in his front yard
Anchorage man says city plows left his yard full of snow
‘Enough is enough’: Lawsuit seeks to bring banned books back to the Mat-Su school district
Northern Justice Project, ACLU of Alaska file preliminary injunction to bring back 56 challenged books

Latest News

A man is accused of stealing a plane in North Las Vegas and flying it to Southern California.
Man arrested after stealing plane from airport and flying to California, police say
A snowmachiner that went missing for several days while traveling from Chevak to Scammon Bay...
Missing snowmachiner found alive by Chevak Search and Rescue crew
First responders work an active fire inside the Landmark Ranch Estates neighborhood on...
Fire at home of Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill started by child playing with cigarette lighter
It was a battle between Italian cuisine and the flavors of the Philippines
Cadets with AMYA cook up fierce competition in the culinary world
Organizing your debt
Almost half of Americans plan to manage their money better in 2024, survey finds