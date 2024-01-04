Cadets with AMYA cook up fierce competition in the culinary world

JOINT-BASE ELMENDORF RICHARDSON, Alaska (KTUU) - Just before the 2023-2 cadets of the Alaska Military Youth Academy became graduates last month, the students of the culinary program heated things up in the kitchen with a friendly competition of flavor.

Six culinary students, divided into two teams of three, matched up in a Food Network-esque “Iron Chef” competition. Each team came up with a culturally consistent menu of an appetizer, an entree and a dessert. Ultimately, the battle came down to Italian cuisine versus the flavors of the Philippines.

The student chefs were led under the leadership of Jay Edades, the food service supervisor for AMYA, who said the competition is designed to be much more than a friendly game among peers.

“We instill teamwork within the two teams,” Edades said. “That’s very important when everybody’s got to work with each other to make this work.”

While AMYA is an accredited special purpose school with a militaristic structure of academia, it also offers several committees and special activities groups that students can participate in — such as culinary arts. The culinary program is offered as an incentive to cadets who are maintaining good grades and excelling as AMYA students.

AMYA’s director, David McPhetres, has been with the academy for five years. He said the school helps kids ages 16-18 who are falling behind, or not adjusting well, to a traditional classroom environment.

“We’re a leadership program,” McPhetres said. “Our program is there to both teach skills — coping skills, life coping skills — and develop the leadership and potential in cadets who might be struggling [to get] through high school.”

The school is a residential campus located on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson. Students who enroll live on the base for 22-week periods where they focus on core components such as academics, physical fitness, job skills and responsible citizenship.

Avaya Stout, a cadet with the 2023-2 term and a member of the Filipino culinary team, admitted it was the kind of structure she needed to be able to graduate on time.

“I always doubted myself,” Stout said. “I never knew I could get good grades because I was always failing, but I came here and I came to academics and I’ve met great instructors who have impacted my life so, so greatly.”

Stout said she hated cooking before joining the culinary program and that she’s considering joining the military after she graduates from high school.

It’s a similar story for Cadet Jeffery Alston who was cooking for the Italian team. He needed to make up some credits and was interested in obtaining his GED — both of which he was able to do at the academy. After the semester, he plans to return to his high school to finish out his junior and senior years and graduate with a high school diploma.

“I’m going to look at trying to be a cook or a baker,” Alston said. “Cooking is something I really want to do. I’m passionate about it.”

It was a tough competition with the Italian Team serving up arancini, chicken parmesan and blueberry cheesecake made from scratch, but the panel of judges ultimately decided the Filipino Team reigned supreme after trying their lumpia, beef stew and shakoy dessert.

Winners were awarded a gold medal at a small ceremony held in the AMYA mess hall.

