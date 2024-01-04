Fire department hindered by heavy snowfall, asks for public’s help

By Steve Kirch
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 4:55 PM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The heavy snowfall this winter has created quite a few obstacles for the Anchorage Fire Department, according to Fire Chief Douglas Schrage, and they are now asking residents for some help.

Schrage told Anchorage Assembly members on Wednesday the fire department has had to get creative in the way it’s responded to some patients due to this season’s heavy snowfall, such as removing people from their homes with track vehicles and firefighters hand-pulling sleds with medical patients on them.

The fire department doesn’t have control over Mother Nature, but there are some things the department feels are controllable, such as moving cars on crowded streets filled with snow. Schrage told assembly members its fleet of vehicles had sustained damage due to narrowed roadways, putting some of them out of service.

Additionally, the chief said there have been a handful of roof collapses in the last month or so, most notably at the Spenard Builders Supply building.

“What we really want to do is encourage people to prevent those from happening in the first place,” Schrage said. “One of the commonalities that we’ve observed is many of these are 80s era construction with flat roofs, and these hanging cord trusses are prone to failure when they’re subjected to weight year over year, and the wood dries out and they tend to fail.”

The chief said he wants community members to be particularly aware of commercial buildings. Schrage said such buildings with flat roofs supporting at least 2 feet of snow should be cleared.

