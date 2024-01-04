First snow of the year returns to parts of Southcentral

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Light snow has moved northward into Southcentral, leading to many areas seeing the first flakes of the new year. After a week of dry weather for Anchorage, light snow will fall in the 1 to 2 inch range this morning, with some localized heavier amounts. This will likely drive Anchorage above 80″ of snowfall for the season as the day comes to a close. Heavier snow will occur for parts of the Kenai, where up to 6 inches of snow can be expected for Turnagain Pass and higher elevations of the mountains. While the snow won’t be significant, the additional snow will lead to more snow load on roofs. Take the time this weekend to shovel those roofs, as drier weather will return starting tonight.

The large low that has been responsible for the active weather, continues to weaken in the Eastern Bering. Although weaker, winds across the state continue to gust as high as 65. Some of the strongest winds will be through Norton Sound and along parts of the Slope. With windy conditions sticking around today, be prepared for areas of blowing snow and visibility down to less than a quarter of a mile at times. Blowing snow won’t be much of a concern for Southcentral, as our winds have died down. It’s possible we could see some gusty conditions up to 30 mph from Seward northeast to Whittier.

As the snow comes to an end through the day, some peeks of sunshine look possible. We’ll see lingering flurries into the night, with temperatures hovering in the 20s through Friday morning. While drier weather returns tomorrow, warm conditions will remain. Highs as we close out this week will flirt with the lower 30s daily.

Southeast is also seeing additional rounds of rain and snow, with Taiya Inlet and Lynn Canal remaining under winter weather alerts. 1 to 3 inches of additional snow will fall for these regions, with some travel likely difficult from overnight snow. Take it easy on the Klondike and Haines highways, especially in the higher elevations.

The strong low in the Bering will weaken into Friday, with drier weather returning to much of the state. We’ll catch a break from the snow, but another storm will be quick to move into the Aleutians by this weekend. This will mean the possibility for more snow for Southcentral into early next week.

Have a wonderful Thursday!

