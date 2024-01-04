Five people sent to the hospital Christmas Day for carbon monoxide poisoning

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Five people were transported to the hospital on Christmas Day for carbon monoxide poisoning, with two individuals being in serious condition, according to the Anchorage Fire Department.

According to AFD Assistant Chief Alex Boyd, the incident occurred in a trailer home off McCarrey Street in East Anchorage where residents were using a cooking appliance to heat their home. Boyd said by the time the fire department arrived, carbon monoxide levels were dangerously high.

“At the numbers we had in this incident above 120 parts per million, that can be immediately dangerous to people in that home,” he said. “And the longer people are exposed to that CO, the more serious it becomes.”

Boyd said all of the victims survived and have since been released from the hospital and warned that winter is often a time for increased calls about carbon monoxide. Homes that are tightly sealed without proper ventilation for heating and other appliances can be a culprit, according to Boyd, who said the department responded to 131 carbon monoxide calls in 2023 where levels were considered dangerous.

In addition to keeping things like generators and grills outside the home, indoor gas appliances should be properly ventilated and in good working order. Boyd said residents should check to make sure that vents on the exterior of their homes are free of snow or ice.

“In the time of power outages, all fuel-burning appliances should be vented to the outside or used on the outside of the home,” Boyd said.

Working CO monitors and smoke detectors are also essential safety tools, according to Boyd, who said batteries should be replaced at least once a year and the devices should be tested often.

