Large low dominates Alaska weather

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Temperatures were comfortable in Anchorage on Wednesday, with snow coming Thursday. Southcentral will see rain and snow, with a better chance of snow for inland locations, with the tendency to rain or a rain-snow mix over the coasts of the southern Kenai Peninsula and Prince William Sound. Anchorage is likely to see new snow, with accumulations of 1 to 3 inches.

But it is a different weather story for so many other parts of the state being blasted by high winds, blowing snow and very low wind chills.

A huge area of low pressure spins from Bering sea across the Gulf of Alaska to southeast Alaska. A second low formed near Kodiak through the day, and is going to aid the first storm deliver another round of wintry weather.

Winds gusted in Unalakleet today, with the western Alaska community clocking a gust at 67 mph as result of the storm. High winds were also noted on the slope with a 58 mph gust in Deadhorse and it hit 61 mph on the western end of the Aleutian chain, at Adak.

To the west and into Norton sound, look for continued high winds and blowing snow with active warnings and advisories remaining in place as Thursday gets underway. High winds in the west and Bering Strait will be out of the east at 35-45, gusting to 65 mph.

For the northern southeast Panhandle, a winter weather advisory will go through noon Thursday for Haines, Skagway and Klondike Highway. Snowfall of 4-8 inches is expected.

Wet weather for coasts with rain, snow inland, 1-3 in. for Anchorage.

The north slope is forecast to see Blizzard warnings into Thursday. Gusty east winds 30 to 55 miles per hour, will reduce visibility and cause dangerously low wind chills between 40 and fifty below zero!

