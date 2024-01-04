Snowmachiner missing for 2 days in Southwest Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A snowmachiner that set out on a 21-mile trip on New Year’s Day between two villages in Southwest Alaska is missing, according to Alaska State Troopers.

Troopers were told at 9 p.m. Monday that a 25-year-old left Chevak six hours earlier on a blue and white snowmachine and never arrived at his northerly destination of Scammon Bay.

Ground searchers from both villages sprung into action and have kept searching the area through Wednesday.

An aerial search that was set to launch Tuesday was postponed due to inclement weather. Wednesday, an Alaska Air National Guard C-130 searched the area for the missing man, but as of evening time, he was not located.

