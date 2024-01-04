‘Who would do this to someone?’: A mother pleads for answers about son’s killing 4 years ago

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Surrounded by pictures of her son, Karen Lee Melven sat inside a conference room inside the Alaska State Troopers building. Beside her was Capt. Tony Wegrzyn.

They’ve known each other for four years. That’s when Wegrzyn started investigating the shooting death of Melven’s son, 47-year-old Johnny Kellogg.

Kellogg died on Christmas Day in 2019 and his body was discovered three days later after his girlfriend reported him missing. Troopers found Kellogg’s body outside on a property just south of Wasilla near Greenstreet Circle.

“Who would do this to someone that was such a kind person?” Melven questioned.

Troopers don’t know, although they have suspicions, and they hope time will help convince someone who knows something about the death to come forward.

“We have turned over every single stone that we have the ability to turn over,” Wegrzyn said, “and until somebody can find me a new stone to turn over I’m going to keep looking. So I’m interested in any information, tips, leads. At this point, nothing is off the table.”

By all accounts, Kellogg was a well-liked, hard-working guy who loved rottweilers and was quick to help a friend in need.

“He doesn’t have a secret life, he doesn’t have dope, or illegal activity in his life,” Wegrzyn said. “He’s just a blue-collar guy trying to make it and ends up dead on Christmas Day.”

Troopers say the day Kellogg died he had been at home with his girlfriend but left the home sometime later. His mother said he had texted family members to wish everyone a merry Christmas, but she had not heard from him for three weeks because of a prior disagreement between them.

“I could look at him and tell that something was troubling him,” Melven said about the last conversation she had with her son.

“What do you think that was?” Alaska’s News Source asked.

“I don’t know. I don’t know for four years,” Melven said.

Kellogg’s father disappeared about 30 years ago and he is presumed dead although no body was ever found.

“I held John up through that ordeal because there wasn’t a week that went by that he didn’t cry about his dad,” Melven said.

Melven said her son struggled with the sadness from that death for years, but he was otherwise a happy person with a promising future.

“Now his dad’s gone and Johnny’s gone,” Melven said. “Now I’m holding myself up and it’s been hard. No answers.”

Information can be called into troopers at 907-352-5401 and reference case number AK19092782. If tipsters would like to remain anonymous, they can submit tips through the AKTips smartphone app or online.

Copyright 2024 KTUU. All rights reserved.