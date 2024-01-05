2 found dead in car along Interior Alaska highway; recovery effort hampered by weather

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Two people were discovered dead inside a vehicle along a remote Interior Alaska highway Wednesday evening, leading to a recovery effort that has been hampered by winter weather, according to authorities.

Alaska State Troopers reported that the two unidentified bodies were found in a car on the Steese Highway, which runs north out of Fairbanks about 160 miles to the village of Circle. Troopers said the car was found near Eagle Summit, which sits around mile 107 of the Steese.

Due to “extreme weather conditions,” troopers said efforts by officers — with help from crews with the Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities — to recover the vehicle have been impossible. A trooper spokesperson said crews are hopeful in getting the car out by Friday.

It was unclear as of Friday when and how the vehicle became stranded at that spot on the highway. Winter weather advisories had been issued earlier in the week for areas of Interior Alaska.

