911 service down in Mat-Su

Afternoon FastCast Jan. 4, 2024
By Nolin Ainsworth
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 3:16 PM AKST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The 911 and non-emergency phone lines in the Matanuska-Susitna Valley are out of service, Alaska State Troopers reported Thursday afternoon.

Authorities wrote in an alert just before 3 p.m. that the number 907-376-5480 will serve as a substitute emergency line while the outage persists.

The outage resulted from “unknown reasons,” according to the AST alert.

“9-1-1 services appear to be functioning in other areas of the state, and this is only impacting the Mat-Su,” troopers wrote.

