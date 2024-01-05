Alaska Railroad makes first stop at Wasilla depot’s new location

WASILLA, Alaska (KTUU) - Despite high winds and blowing snow, dozens of people were at the Wasilla train depot Thursday morning as the Alaska Railroad Corporation’s (ARRC) Hurricane Turn Train rolled into the station at 9:50 a.m.

It was the usual monthly winter stop for the locomotive in the Matanuska-Susitna Borough’s most populated city, but this time the train arrived at the depot’s new location off East Depot Road, 3/4 of a mile away from the former station.

Among the attendees of the celebration were Wasilla Mayor Glenda Ledford, borough Mayor Edna DeVries, as well as representatives Cathy Tilton and Kevin McCabe. In partnership with representatives of ARRC, the group held a brief ribbon-cutting ceremony upon the arrival of the train for its scheduled 10-minute stop.

After struggling with traffic congestion at its former location on the corner of Knik-Goose Bay Road and the Parks Highway, the city says it’s been working on relocation since 2015 and physically moved the depot back in 2020.

“We’ve worked really hard to get this done,” Ledford said. “[There would] be 60 to 80 cars backed up not only on Knik-Goose Bay Road but also on Parks Highway. It just caused havoc with the traffic.”

Despite the city moving the depot around three years ago, it wasn’t until now that the Alaska Railroad officially stopped at the newly designated area.

“The plan was always to reconcile the passenger stop with this depot building,” Meghan Clemens, the external affairs director for the railroad said Thursday. “We’re really excited to be able to do that today.”

At its former location, the depot stop was close enough to the KGB intersection that it activated the crossing signals while loading and unloading passengers, leading to extensive traffic delays in the busy summer passenger season. The new stop is sufficiently distanced from that intersection to no longer require that activation.

Ledford said the relocation of the depot — which also serves as the Greater Wasilla Chamber of Commerce and Visitor’s Center building — will also help bolster the city’s tourism industry.

“It will help our economics in the city,” Ledford said. “We will have tourists in the summertime and we are working on plans of how to accommodate all of these tours — so more exciting things to come.”

ARRC decommissioned the former train stop located off East Railroad Avenue on Jan. 3.

