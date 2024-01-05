Assembly, police chief discuss concerns with potential marijuana code changes

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - At Wednesday’s public safety committee meeting, Anchorage’s police chief weighed in on the municipality’s attempt to amend its marijuana laws to come in compliance with new state regulations.

In late 2023, Alaska’s laws were revised to now allow marijuana retailers the option of offering free samples and drive-thru service, as well as internet sales. In response, the Anchorage Assembly is discussing two proposed ordinances that would put the municipality in compliance with these state laws.

At the meeting, Anchorage Police Department Chief Michael Kerle reminded assembly members that under the statute, local marijuana laws may be stricter than the state law, just not more lenient.

Kerle said drive-thru access could make it more difficult for retailers to check if customers are intoxicated or of legal age.

“Usually, when you walk into a place, especially with alcohol in the past, you can see the signs of intoxication. We don’t have drive-up alcohol I think maybe for those reasons. But if you’re driving up and you’re getting marijuana, you’re not going to see the signs of intoxication or impairment,” Kerle said.

Alaska Marijuana Industry Association Vice President Trevor Haynes said he thinks the chief’s assessment is a good point, but that there may be other circumstances where ”you have more evidence that someone is intoxicated because you’re actually watching them drive through a drive-thru,” Haynes said.

“Not only that, when someone walks out of our store, we’re not watching the cameras for every customer to see who gets into a car and who doesn’t,” Haynes said.

“So let’s say we kick out a customer who is intoxicated because they shouldn’t be in there and we’re not allowed to sell them product. You know, I don’t know if every retailer is spending time watching that person walk to wherever they’re walking to, maybe getting in a car. Where if you see someone intoxicated in a car already, you can report that to the authorities immediately.”

Besides the implementation of drive-thrus, Kerle said allowing free samples could also open the door for minors to get access to marijuana.

“There’s so many marijuana places, so they can just go around and get so many free samples [that] they can actually start their own business. It’s a possibility. I’m not going to say that’s happening,” Kerle said.

But Haynes said retailers are already essentially giving out free samples.

“But instead of giving them out for free, they’ll charge a penny. So this effectively isn’t really changing anything other than you don’t have to charge a penny anymore, which is somewhat symbolic just to be in compliance with the regulations,” Haynes said.

Right now the Assembly’s scheduled to take this up at their regular meeting on Tuesday, but member Kevin Cross says it might be postponed.

Copyright 2024 KTUU. All rights reserved.