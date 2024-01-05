Former NBA player Willie Reed tours northern Alaska villages

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - It’s been some since former No. 1 NBA G League draft pick Willie Reed Jr. was back on an NBA roster. And while Reed is still working his way back to the Association, he has not forgotten the little things.

The former Saint Louis Billiken returned to the Last Frontier in November alongside Team Hollywood Celebrity Streetball (THCS), a sports mentoring program made up of current and former professional athletes, to continue his tour around Alaska’s northern villages.

Reed spent a week in Kotzebue touring schools and conducting team-building activities with audiences that couldn’t wait to meet one of the pro’s.

“Just being able to spend time with everyone in the villages has been amazing,” said Reed at the Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport before catching a flight to Kotzebue. “We talk a lot about what it’s like to live in the professional life, you know, what it was like for me growing up as well. We talk a lot about being able to stay away from drugs, being able to stay away from alcohol and those aggressive things and just being able to lead kids in the right direction.”

Reed, 33, who is from Kansas City, Missouri, said he started to learn about Alaska through former Bartlett High School and Miami Heat player, Mario Chalmers.

“[Chalmers] trains with a good friend of mine, [professional trainer] Stan Remy, so we get to see each other in the summertime, so just talking about Alaska,” Reed said.

But it was THCS’s Peter Adams who placed down the final piece of the puzzle to get Reed in front of Alaskan youth.

“When he asked me to come out here and be a part of this, you know, it went right in line with my no excuses [philosophy] and it just seemed like it was right where I’m supposed to be,” Reed said.

“No excuses” is a phrase so instrumental to Reed that it was written across the front of his black hoodie while speaking with Alaska’s News Source in November. It’s a motto many have come to live by, and for Reed, has become a lasting message.

“No matter your situation, your circumstance, you can be whatever it is that you want to be. You just can’t give up on yourself,” Reed said. “You know, you might be born into a certain situation, but that doesn’t determine what you’re going to be in your future. So, what you make of that is going to be simply up to you.”

