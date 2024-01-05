Former state Senate candidate sentenced to 25 years for 2020 murder

FastCast morning digital headlines for Friday, Jan. 5, 2024.
By Joey Klecka
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 10:59 AM AKST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A former Alaska state Senate candidate was sentenced Wednesday to serve 25 years in prison for shooting and killing a man in a 2020 hit-and-run incident in Palmer.

Superior Court Judge Kari Kristiansen handed down a sentence of 30 years with five years suspended to 41-year-old Palmer resident Gavin Christiansen, who was convicted in March 2023 on charges including second-degree murder, manslaughter, and second-degree misconduct involving weapons.

Christiansen’s sentencing Wednesday was for second-degree murder, first-degree misconduct involving weapons, and three counts of third-degree assault. He will also be placed on felony probation when he is released.

Christiansen ran for Alaska’s Senate District F in the fall of 2020, a district representing Anchorage’s Abbott Loop neighborhood and part of the Lower Hillside, but withdrew his candidacy in late August 2020 for what he called health reasons.

The sentencing stems from an Oct. 11, 2020, shooting that left 35-year-old Devin Moorhouse dead. The deadly incident began around mile 37 of Willow-Fishhook Road when Christiansen allegedly shot at Moorhouse’s vehicle as Moorhouse was pulling away in a vehicle following an argument. Court documents state that Moorhouse was “doing doughnuts” around Christiansen’s car and hit it.

Documents state that Moorhouse and a juvenile passenger were chased by Christiansen for roughly five miles before Moorhouse lost control and crashed in a ditch, allowing Christiansen to pull over and approach the stranded vehicle.

Police say Christiansen was speaking with MATCOM dispatch on the phone when he approached the vehicle driven by Moorhouse in the ditch. Police say he told dispatch, “I am about to shoot somebody.”

Christiansen then shot several rounds into Moorhouse’s vehicle, killing him but leaving the juvenile passenger alive. Investigators said Moorhouse pointed a gun at Christiansen before the shooting started, but the gun was found later to not be loaded.

The law department said Palmer Assistant District Attorney Kerry Corliss argued — in response to the defense’s argument of self-defense — that “Alaska has a stand your ground self-defense law, but it is stand your ground, not chase them down.”

