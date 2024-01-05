High winds and rough seas for the Aleutians this weekend

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Windy weather has gripped much of the state this week, with many areas along the Slope still dealing with winds gusting as high as 50 mph. While winds are expected to subside through the day as the blizzard warning expires, areas of blowing snow will likely linger through the night. With blowing snow expected for parts of the state, remember that visibility will lower in many spots. The low responsible for the gusty conditions across the state continues to weaken near Bristol Bay, where winds will gusts upwards of 25 mph through the day. Although winds have begun to subside for many, another storm moving into the Aleutians will lead to additional wind concerns for the state.

A high wind watch and hurricane force wind warning are in effect for the Aleutians, as the storm that is still south of the region begins its journey north. Winds for the Aleutian Islands will increase into the afternoon and evening hours, with some of the greatest winds in the Central and Eastern Aleutians. It’s these locations where winds will gusts up to if not more than hurricane force. Winds of this magnitude will not only lead to power outages, but possibility of blowing debris. Additionally, seas will be rough through the weekend. Seas will begin to build into the evening, with waves as high as 45 feet at times. If you live near coastal areas be prepared for a stormy night in the Aleutians.

While the Aleutians will be dealing with the next storm, Southcentral and Southeast will catch a break for the weekend. Both areas will see some peeks of sunshine, before snow and rain move back into the region. However, it’s not until Saturday night that snow and rain begins to build into parts of Southcentral. For Anchorage, the better opportunity comes Sunday night into Monday. It’s likely that winds will also increase into the weekend, leading to additional breezy conditions across Southcentral as we progress through the weekend.

Southeast will see both Saturday and Sunday bringing dry and sunny weather to the region, with Sunday night expected to bring the return of snow and areas of wintry mix. With the incoming storm temperatures for Southcentral and Southeast will stay rather mild, with colder weather to return through the middle of next week.

Have a wonderful week!

Copyright 2024 KTUU. All rights reserved.