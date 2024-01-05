Mat-Su College to offer Alaska’s first veterinary technology program

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Mat-Su College is looking for applicants who wish to enroll in the state’s first vet tech program, slated to begin in the fall of 2024.

Dr. Judith Montalbano, a professor at the college and a long-time veterinarian in the Mat-Su Valley, helped create the program that was 10 years in the making, explaining that Alaska is the only state that doesn’t offer a vet tech program.

Montalbano said that a lack of veterinarians in the state is well known, but there is also a lack of vet techs who serve as assistants to veterinarians.

“I have been a veterinarian for now 30 years and as long as I have been a veterinarian there has been a technician shortage — but it keeps getting worse and worse,” said Montalbano, adding that a lack of vet techs also impacts the amount of work that veterinarians can do.

“It makes things run so much more smoothly, so much more quickly, and each veterinarian can see more patients if they have more technicians to hand things off to,” Montalbano said.

Montalbano said the two-and-a-half-year program will offer a mix of classroom and hands-on instruction including two practicums in veterinary offices. Students who successfully complete the program will earn an Associate of Applied Science degree and be prepared to take a national licensing exam.

Getting into the program is competitive; Montalbano said only 16 students will be accepted and applications must be submitted by March 1.

More information on the vet tech program can be found on the Mat-Su College website.

The school is also hosting an informational session on Jan. 10 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. in Snodgrass Hall, room 118 of the MSC campus. People will also be able to access the meeting online via Zoom.

