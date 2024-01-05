A snowfall record for Anchorage

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Impressive snowfall for the season in Anchorage after another 2.7 inches fell over the city into Thursday. Anchorage hit 82.2 inches for the season so far, this is closing in on 7 feet of snow. These amounts are also impressive because this is the most snow for a major city that isn’t in the mountains in the United States.

A huge area of low pressure is losing its structure but is still rotating from Bering sea across the Gulf of Alaska to southeast Alaska. A second low even formed in the Gulf of Alaska. Most of the remaining weather alerts to the interior and north will expire Friday morning.

Attention will be divided between a lull between storms for the mainland and southeast, while a second powerful pacific low will move into the western end of the Aleutian Chain by Friday evening. This will deliver another winter storm blow. Residents of the region will see a familiar round of high winds, rain and snow. A high wind watch has been issued for Adak and Atka, where west winds of 50 to 70 mph with gusts to 90 mph are possible. By early Saturday, south winds 45 to 65 with gusts to 85 mph are arriving in Unalaska, with gusts to 85 mph. Wind gusts could intensify to 95 mph for Nikolski.

Here’s the round-up of Friday forecasts. Winds will remain blustery over the northern coastline. East winds 20 gusting to 45 mph will be felt in Wainwright, Utqiagvik and Deadhorse/Prudhoe Bay.

Mostly sunny in the interior, with areas of blowing snow. Blowing snow will also be an issue in western Alaska.

Southeast, you should enjoy brief break before the next round of wet weather arrives Sunday. Saturday should hold some blue sky and sunny breaks for the panhandle.

Copyright 2024 KTUU. All rights reserved.