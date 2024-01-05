Teacher accused of threatening to behead students over Israeli flag comments

Seventh grade teacher Benjamin Reese was arrested last month on charges of making terroristic threats and cruelty to children in the third degree.(Sheriff Cullen Talton via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 8:12 AM AKST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (CNN) – A Georgia teacher accused of threatening to behead a student is no longer an employee at Warner Robins Middle School.

Seventh grade teacher Benjamin Reese was arrested last month on charges of making terroristic threats and cruelty to children in the third degree.

The incident happened after a student confronted Reese about the Israeli flag he had hanging in his classroom, saying she found it offensive due to “Israelis killing Palestinians.”

There are about 20 witnesses who saw or heard Reese cursing and making threatening comments to three female students, including saying he would cut their heads off.

The director of school and community affairs confirmed Wednesday that Reese is no longer an employee with the school district.

The father of one of the students is calling for the teacher’s certification to be revoked so he is not allowed to teach at any school in the future.

Reese was arrested on Dec. 8, and records show he has since bonded out of jail.

