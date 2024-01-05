TSA manager faces felony charges for allegedly falsifying documents, federal agency says

A TSA “employee in a management position” at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport was arrested. (Source: WANF)
By Atlanta News First staff and Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 7:45 AM AKST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (WANF/Gray News) - A Transportation Security Administration “employee in a management position” at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport was arrested after a warrant for her arrest was issued in Florida, according to the TSA.

Assistant Federal Security Director Maxine McManaman was arrested on a felony charge of forgery related to the alleged “exploitation of a family member with dementia,” the Port St. Lucie Police Department in Florida said Thursday.

St. Lucie police said McManaman was arrested by U.S. Customs and Border Protection in Atlanta on Dec. 28 after arriving from an international flight.

A court document revealed that McManaman was accused of falsifying a quitclaim deed, a document that transfers property from one person to another.

Police said investigators found that on Dec. 5, 2022, McManaman allegedly prepared a deed listing herself and another suspect named Delroy Chambers as the beneficiaries.

Police said there were two signatures on the back of the document, both listed as “grantor.” One signature was allegedly McManaman’s, and had the letters “POA” – or power of attorney – in front of it. The other signature allegedly belonged to Chambers.

However, the deed required the signature of someone else who was not there when the deed was signed, according to court documents.

St. Lucie police said it “was determined that the grantor could not have signed the document on the date specified, since the grantor” was determined to be in Atlanta that day.

McManaman and Chambers “were determined to have both falsified” the deed, according to police.

Chambers was reportedly arrested in Port St. Lucie on Dec. 20, 2023, on two counts of exploitation of an elderly or disabled adult - $50,000 or more, two counts of forgery and simple neglect of an elderly or disabled adult. Chambers has since bonded out of jail, police said.

The TSA said McManaman has worked for the agency since November 2002. She’s being held in the Clayton County Jail awaiting extradition to St. Lucie County, according to St. Lucie police.

Copyright 2024 WANF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File: Anchorage police cruiser
Off-duty Anchorage police officer charged with driving impaired in unmarked patrol car
Alaska State Troopers patch
Missing snowmachiner found alive by Chevak Search and Rescue crew
Johnny Kellogg was found dead Christmas Day in 2019.
‘Who would do this to someone?’: A mother pleads for answers about son’s killing 4 years ago
file
Fire department hindered by heavy snowfall, asks for public’s help
A 'Rank Voting" ballot
APOC fines anti-ranked choice voting groups

Latest News

A four-alarm fire is burning through a large industrial complex, shooting a fireball into the...
RAW: Massive industrial fire spews smoke
Local residents pray during a candlelight vigil following a shooting at Perry High School,...
Daughter of principal wounded in Iowa shooting describes dad as a ‘gentle giant’
Atlanta Police Department Officer Kenya Galloway was pronounced dead at Grady Memorial...
Officer dies after medical emergency on the way to work, officials say
Seventh grade teacher Benjamin Reese was arrested last month on charges of making terroristic...
Teacher accused of threatening to behead students over Israeli flag comments
Organizing debt
Almost half of Americans plan to manage their money better in 2024, survey finds