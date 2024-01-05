Verizon settles class action lawsuit over administrative fees

The Verizon logo is seen on a storefront, Friday, Sep. 1, 2023, in Boston.
The Verizon logo is seen on a storefront, Friday, Sep. 1, 2023, in Boston.(Michael Dwyer | AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 5:44 AM AKST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Verizon customers could get $100 thanks to the settlement of a class action lawsuit.

The lawsuit alleges Verizon was charging customers undisclosed administration fees in a “deceptive and unfair manner.”

Verizon has denied any wrongdoing but has agreed to pay $100 million to settle the lawsuit.

Current and former customers who were charged administrative fees between Jan. 1, 2016, and Nov. 8, 2023, are eligible to receive up to $100.

Those who are eligible will be notified via email or will receive a letter in the mail. You must file a claim by April 15 in order to receive payment.

Verizon will continue to charge the administration fees. However, the company will be amending its customer agreement to include disclosures about the charges.

Copyright 2024 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File: Anchorage police cruiser
Off-duty Anchorage police officer charged with driving impaired in unmarked patrol car
Alaska State Troopers patch
Missing snowmachiner found alive by Chevak Search and Rescue crew
Johnny Kellogg was found dead Christmas Day in 2019.
‘Who would do this to someone?’: A mother pleads for answers about son’s killing 4 years ago
file
Fire department hindered by heavy snowfall, asks for public’s help
A 'Rank Voting" ballot
APOC fines anti-ranked choice voting groups

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks at the Wisconsin Black Chamber of Commerce, Wednesday, Dec. 20,...
Biden administration cuts pay for student loan servicers after a bungled return to repayment
FILE- David Soul is photographed at an event in Los Angeles, Dec. 6, 1983. Soul, who hit fame...
Actor David Soul, one half of ‘Starsky and Hutch,’ dies at 80
Former Delta Air Lines pilot Jonathan J. Dunn, left, stands with his attorney following his...
Pilot accused of threatening to shoot airline captain midflight calls it a misunderstanding
Local residents pray during a candlelight vigil following a shooting at Perry High School,...
Teen kills 6th grader, wounds 5 others and takes own life in Iowa high school shooting, police say
A large fire throws huge plumes of smoke into the air in Elizabeth, New Jersey.
Large fire burns at industrial complex in New Jersey