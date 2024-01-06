Assembly members discuss cost of area-wide public bathroom project, to go before voters

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Assembly members are exploring the possibility of putting a measure on the April 2024 ballot that would create a system of public restrooms across Anchorage to increase accessibility and take pressure off of local businesses.

However, some Assembly members are concerned about the cost associated with such a project

The sponsors of the proposal started discussions in the fall of 2023 with a cost of around $12.5 million.

In the latest version of the proposal discussed at an Assembly work session on Friday, the cost of the project was brought down significantly.

In the version, a question would be put before voters in the April 2024 election on whether to approve a $9 million bond to pay the cost of an area-wide public restroom project in Anchorage.

Voters would be asked to increase the municipal tax cap limit to pay for annual operations and maintenance associated with the project.

Assembly Chair Chris Constant, who is one of the sponsors of the proposal, has said one of the biggest complaints the municipality receives concerning homeless encampments is access to public bathrooms.

He said the project will take pressure off of local businesses that are flooded by people who come into their shops just to use the bathroom.

“The ancient Romans figured out how to move human waste. We need to do a better job. It’s better than in the parking lots and in the corners of buildings across town,” Constant said.

Constant said the Assembly is looking at a Portland Loo style of public bathroom constructed out of sturdy sheet metal, and designed to hold up to harsh climates and vandalization.

Roughly 18 portable public bathrooms would be purchased under the proposal.

Concerned about the cost, Zac Johnson said it might be hard to sell to the voters the idea of paying $500,000 per bathroom, which costs more than some houses in Anchorage.

“So I would say, you know, the nice thing about bonds is we give it to the voters and the voters can decide whether or not they support it. And you know, as an Assembly member, I’m in favor of giving them that option. But as a voter, you know, I still need to get more information about: How do we actually expect the money to be spent? And what do we expect to see in return?” Johnson said.

Additionally, under the proposal, each portable public bathroom would cost the municipality $30,000 a year in maintenance, operation and cleaning.

“We’re spending half a million dollars a year, last year $350,000 a year, in leasing portable bathrooms. We can actually cut those costs down substantially if we own them. And the damage that’s happening to plastic portable bathrooms makes them unusable,” Constant said.

The Assembly is set to discuss the item at Tuesday’s regular meeting.

Constant said the Assembly had a deadline of Jan. 23 for voting “up or down”

