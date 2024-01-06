Moves like Jager: Anchorage’s Luke Jager is America’s top cross country skier, again

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage’s Luke Jager has again claimed his stake as the top cross country skier in America. After spending the first part of the ski season racing in the Italy Cross Country Skiing World Cup Tour, Jager, 23, competed in the U.S. Cross Country Championships in Utah this week and claimed his stake as the top American skier at the event.

With a time of 23 minutes, 50.8 seconds in the 10-kilometer classic at Soldier Hallow, Jager made the podium with a third place overall finish, but was the top American finisher, making him the U.S. National Champion, adding another trophy to his decorated case.

The 2022 Olympian pocketed two individual titles at national championships last year with a time of 51:14 in the 20K Classic for the top overall finish and 2:53.39 in classic sprints to take U.S. gold.

The former West Anchorage Eagle is also a three-time Junior World Championship medalist and is currently a member of Alaska Pacific University Ski Center after competing for the University of Utah.

Full results from the 2024 U.S. Country National Championship race can be found here.

