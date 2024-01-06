Party affiliation on local election ballots; what MSB assembly will consider at Jan. 16 meeting

PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - A proposed ordinance could change the way candidate ballots look at future Matanuska-Susitna Borough elections. According to an information memorandum, OR 24-010 seeks “to allow candidates for elected office in the Matanuska-Susitna Borough and Matanuska-Susitna Borough School District to declare a party affiliation if the candidate so chooses.”

Sponsored by Assembly Members Rob Yundt and Dee McKee, the purpose of the ordinance is to give voters additional information on candidates seeking an elected office, according to the accompanying memo.

The current borough code states “all borough elections shall be nonpartisan,” while the memorandum states that “it is not the intent of this ordinance to make Matanuska-Susitna Borough elections party-driven or partisan in nature,” going on to say that current borough code would remain in place so candidate races would not be closed to certain voters based on political affiliation.

If approved, the ordinance would not require a candidate to make a designation, rather, gives them the option to do so. Any candidate who chooses not to make a designation would automatically be listed on a ballot as undeclared.

The Alaska Municipal League (AML) said Friday that it is unaware of any other local government in the state that lists party affiliation on ballots of local elections, but that it doesn’t necessarily track that information. AML said governments are allowed to have local control over their elections as long as it’s consistent with state laws.

In a phone conversation Friday morning, McKee said she would wait until the next regular Assembly meeting to speak publicly on why she supports the piece of legislation.

Yundt could not be reached for comment.

Both Yundt and McKee are also sponsoring another ordinance that would extend the term lengths of both the mayor and Assembly for future terms, without altering the term lengths of those currently holding the positions.

Currently, term limits for both the mayor and the Assembly are set to three years, with the proposed legislation extending those terms to four years. According to the ordinance’s accompanying memo, if passed the change would make borough elections coincide with state elections and that “voter turnout on the years that coincide with State of Alaska elections have significantly higher turnout.”

According to voter turnout data, election years 2020 and 2022 saw around 20% more voters show up to the polls than in 2019, 2021, and 2023.

The way Assembly terms are set currently, an election is held every November depending on the district. The proposed ordinance would have the mayor and all elected Assembly seats on an election cycle coinciding with state elections by 2026, with four offices up for election every other year.

If passed, Assembly Districts 3, 6 and 7 — as well as the mayor’s seat — would move to the four-year term after this year’s November elections, with districts 1, 2, 4 and 5 beginning in 2026.

Both ordinances will be taken up at the next regular Assembly meeting on Jan. 16.

