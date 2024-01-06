Strong Pacific storm delivers extreme wind and snow to Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - It was a break from active weather across much of Alaska Friday, but that break won’t last for long as a large storm system is barreling into the Aleutians.

High wind warnings and hurricane-force wind warnings are in effect for the eastern Aleutians and the Alaska Peninsula on Saturday. These areas need to be prepared for winds out of the south/southwest of 50-70 mph with gusts of 70-90 mph. Occasional gusts to 100 mph are possible in this area Saturday afternoon.

Further north, western Alaska should prepare for snow and strong winds on Saturday and Sunday.

Southcentral will see the impacts of this storm late Saturday through Monday. A winter weather advisory is in effect for Seward Highway through Turnagain Pass, South to Seward late Saturday through Sunday for up to 16″ of snow. Light snow is possible in Anchorage Sunday with heavier snow likely on Monday. Temperatures will stay mild through the weekend, but another drop to single digits is likely mid-week.

Southeast will see dry and cool conditions Saturday, but be prepared for snow Sunday into Monday.

Stay safe as this storm moves in and stay with Alaska’s Weather Source for the latest forecast updates.

Copyright 2024 KTUU. All rights reserved.