170 Alaska Airlines flights cancelled Sunday

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska Airlines continues cancelling flights after a Boeing 737 MAX 9 suffered a midair blowout Friday night with 171 passengers and six crewmembers on board.

The airline cancelled 170 flights on Sunday impacting about 25,000 people, the airline wrote in a post on their website. They had cancelled 160 flights on Saturday that impacted about 23,000 customers. The airline had cleared 18 of the 65 planes it grounded for takeoff Saturday and on Sunday grounded its fleet of Boeing 737 MAX 9 jetliners.

“We expect additional significant cancellations through the first half of the week,” the Airline wrote in the post.

Alaska Airlines is waiting for further instructions from the Federal Aviation Administration and Boeing to start required inspections on the door plug of the jetliner.

