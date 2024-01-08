16-year-old Emily Robinson out-mushes Iditarod champions to Knik 200 victory

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - While those following the sport of dog mushing knew two-time Jr. Iditarod champion Emily Robinson’s time was coming, many may not have predicted it would be now.

Competing in the longest sled dog race of her young career, the 16-year-old Nenana musher and her Robinson Racing Kennel huskies chased down 2022 Iditarod champion Brent Sass during the final stretch of the Knik 200 to claim victory by 1 minute, 5 seconds.

Robinson also out-mushed a field that featured reigning Iditarod champion Ryan Redington, who placed third, and several other experienced Iditarod veterans.

After a decorated 2022-23 season that included wins at the Alpine Creek Excursion, Willow 150, Yukon Quest 80, Willow Jr. 100 and Jr. Iditarod, Robinson picked up right where she left off in December, winning the Knik 100.

Before this weekend’s race, Robinson’s longest sled dog race was 150 miles.

“I’m just planning on running it and having a good time and trying to do my best, but it is such a stacked field with some of the best racers in the world so I am just out there to run my dogs and see where I end up,” Robinson told Alaska’s News Source on Saturday morning before the start of the race.

While Robinson was focused on her team ahead of the Knik 200, she couldn’t help but notice the caliber of mushers she was competing against.

“It is an honor and a privilege for a junior racer to be able to go and do this,” Robinson said.

She said several mushers who have been in the sport since before she was born have already shown her love.

“To have them pass on their wisdom and stuff, it is something that is really, really interesting and really cool,” Robinson said. “I talk to Pete Kaiser and Dave Turner and Brent Sass — he encourages me — so to have that sort of support from champions is really, really cool.”

Robinson said the next big race on her calendar is next month’s Jr. Iditarod. The teenager edged out Hannah Wappett by just 6 seconds to win the race in 2022 before repeating as champion last year, defeating Morgan Martens.

Robinson will age out of the junior race once she turns 18, and may decide to turn her attention to the Iditarod, or “The Last Great Race.”

