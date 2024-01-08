Anchorage police looking for shooting suspect near UAA campus

FastCast morning digital headlines for Monday, Jan. 8, 2024.
By Joey Klecka
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 8:05 AM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage police say they are searching for a man suspected to be involved in a shooting last Sunday night that sent another man and his child to the hospital.

The Crime Scene Team with the Anchorage Police Department searched the area around East 43rd Avenue between Vance Drive and Checkmate Drive, according to a police dispatch, using drone and K9 assistance, but did not find anything as of Monday morning.

Police said officers responded to a residence around 9 p.m. Sunday after getting calls of a shooting. They found a man and his child hurt with non-life-threatening injuries; the man was hit in the upper body and the child was hit in the lower body.

Investigators said that the two were in the apartment when another man came in, resulting in an “interaction” between the two men and shots fired. The suspect took off before police could get there, according to the report.

University of Alaska Anchorage police also put out an email alert to students late Sunday asking to keep an eye out for a white man wearing a tan Carhartt jacket and black pants with a handgun. Campus police said he was involved in a shooting near the UAA and APU campuses and was last seen on Checkmate Drive “heading towards the trails east of UAA.” It was unclear as of publication if the suspect was the same man that APD was searching for.

The Crime Scene Team asked anyone with information to get ahold of APD dispatch at 311, or 907 786-8900 (option #0), or submit a tip anonymously online at Anchorage Crime Stoppers.

Copyright 2024 KTUU. All rights reserved.

