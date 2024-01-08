How El Niño affects Alaska’s seasons

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Every few years, the El Niño phenomenon takes effect in the Pacific Ocean, affecting weather around the world.

This year, scientists announced that we would be entering into an El Niño winter, predicting a warmer and drier winter season.

As was predicted last month, that wasn’t quite the case as Alaska broke records for snowfall. After multiple storms brought 40 inches of snow in November and mid-December, we were close to 70 inches for the season by the Christmas holiday.

So why was it so cold and wet if we were predicted to have a dry and warm winter? According to Brian Brettschneider, a climate scientist with the National Weather Service Alaska Region, the mechanisms of El Niño are not fully understood.

”So when we have an El Niño, it really favors southerly flow into most of Alaska, and of course, southerly flow means you’re bringing in air from more southerly areas, which are a lot warmer than Alaska, and so you end up favoring warmer conditions in El Nino winters,” Brettschneider said. “So, when we have an El Niño, we generally have weaker trade winds that allows that water in the Pacific to heat up, and that heating up of the water has a big influence on where tropical thunderstorms form.”

That’s really what the story is, according to Brettschneider; where do the tropical thunderstorms form? If they start farther to the west, that pushes the air and the jet stream one way, but if they form farther toward the Central Pacific, that affects the movement of air and the jet stream differently.

”And so even though we’re thousands and thousands of miles away, the way that this warm water in the Pacific causes thunderstorms to develop affects the flow of the atmosphere for the entire hemisphere,” Brettschneider said.

That’s El Niño in a nutshell, Brettschneider said; a phenomenon that’s not quite fully understood but causes changes to the atmosphere.

However, here is the clincher about El Niño: While it does change the atmosphere, it only really gives meteorologists a slightly higher predictability of the weather.

“Precipitation and snowfall forecast at the seasonal scale are extremely difficult,” Brettschneider said. “If you know nothing about the climate system, you would flip a coin and say, well, there’s a 50% chance there’d be more snow, and 50% less. [But] El Nino winter, maybe gives us an extra 10% predictability on that,” Brettschneider said.

With those odds, Brettschneider said that all scenarios regarding snow are still on the table.

Brettschneider said this weather phenomenon shouldn’t interfere with this year’s Iditarod.

”We’re starting in a good spot, having two feet of snow on the ground right now,” he said. “You know, I would it would be difficult to imagine all that snow going away between now and the first of March.”

