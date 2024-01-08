As snow tapers off, colder weather returns to Southcentral

Highs drop into the 10s for highs by the middle of the week
By Aaron Morrison
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 6:34 AM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - 3 to 10 inches of snow fell across Southcentral from Sunday into Monday, propelling our seasonal total to just under 90″ of snowfall for the season. Anchorage is currently about 13″ away from reaching 100″ of snowfall in a season, for only the 9th time in recorded history. Some of the heaviest snow over the last 12 hours fell along the Anchorage Hillside, with just some lingering snow showers this morning. As the snow tapers off, sunshine and colder conditions will build back into Southcentral through the day.

Southeast is also seeing some light snow showers this morning, with an additional 1 to 2 inches of snow likely this morning. Storm totals for Southeast will likely amount to up to 6 inches in some spots, with slightly higher amounts. Much like Southcentral, the snow will taper off with sunshine and colder conditions through the week. A few areas in Southcentral will likely see highs stay in the 20s today, with highs dropping near 20 through the middle of the week.

This stretch of cooler weather will stay with us through the rest of this week, with limited snowfall potential. While the active weather will still continue through the Bering and northern Pacific Ocean, the Gulf of Alaska will largely remain quiet this week. It’s a nice change of pace, considering the record snow that continues to dump across Southcentral this season.

Statewide, a rather large low continues to churn northward through the Bering Sea. While the low is weakening, the wind field is still rather large. Winds across the state have been gusting 20 to 50 mph, with some of the greatest gusts along the western coast. As a result, blowing snow will be in the forecast today, with winds expected to subside into Tuesday and Wednesday.

Looking ahead into next week, there’s signs of warmer weather returning to the state. This could mean an increased potential for more snow for the southern half of the state.

