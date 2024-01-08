‘Troubling, traumatic’: Former teacher describes her life after being shot by 6-year-old student

Abby Zwerner opened up about the trauma and struggles she has endured after being shot by a student. (Credit: WTKR via CNN Newsource)
By WTKR Staff
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 6:12 AM AKST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WTKR) - The former Virginia teacher who was shot by a 6-year-old student is speaking out.

Abby Zwerner says the past year has changed her life, adding that she suffers from PTSD and depression.

“Troubling. Traumatic. Mostly downs and not ups. I was diagnosed with PTSD. Anxiety has raised. Depression has raised, and that really takes a toll on me emotionally,” she said.

The 26-year-old had to undergo numerous surgeries and spent weeks hospitalized after being shot in the hand and chest.

The former teacher who was shot by her student says her life has changed since the shooting. (Credit: WTKR via CNN Newsource)

“You don’t go into an education career regardless of what age you’re teaching and in the back of your head always have that thought of, ‘Well this could be the day someone brings a weapon and opens up, fires at me.’ That’s not what anyone in the education career should even cross their mind,’” she said.

Zwerner says she has taken on a part-time job outside of the education field to make ends meet.

Her $40 million lawsuit against the school system and key administrators is set to go to trial in January 2025.

Copyright 2024 WTKR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alaska Airlines flight 1276, a Boeing 737-900, taxis before takeoff from Portland...
Boeing jetliner that suffered inflight blowout was restricted because of concern over warning light
A window panel blew off an Alaska Airlines Boeing 737 Max 9 causing the plane to make an...
170 Alaska Airlines flights canceled Sunday, travelers stranded in Anchorage
Court gavel
Former state Senate candidate sentenced to 25 years for 2020 murder
Alaska State Troopers patch
2 found dead in car along Interior Alaska highway
Assembly members discuss cost of area-wide public bathroom project, to go before voters

Latest News

FILE - Pope Francis attends his weekly general audience in the Pope Paul VI hall at the...
Pope in major policy address calls for universal ban on surrogacy, says it exploits mother and child
This photo provided by Astrobotic Technology shows the Peregrine lunar lander at the company's...
Attempt to land on moon is in jeopardy because of a problem on newly launched lander, US firm says
EPA request may end plans for Pebble Mine project
Supreme Court denies Alaska’s bid to revive the copper and gold Pebble Mine proposal blocked by EPA
Rudolph Williams, a resident for 10 years, said crews boarded his front door shut with plywood...
Apartment complex boarded up with residents still inside, they say
Residents at an apartment complex near Chicago said their homes were boarded up on Friday amid...
Apartment complex boarded up with residents still inside