ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Turning junk into treasures, from shadow boxes to wall hangings to upcycled old fur coats, a store in south Anchorage is offering classes to create one of a kind personalized gifts just in time for the holidays.

The shop, Anchorage re:Made, at 13500 Old Seward Highway sells home goods repurposed by local artists. They also offer classes for individuals to create their own pieces of art.

Wednesday re:Made is offering a class on turning an unused fur coat into a neck warmer or cowl.

On Nov. 28, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. they will be offering a class to turn old bicycle wheels into wreaths.

Several classes are listed through February 2021 and include sewing basics, how to repurpose clothes and even practical life lessons like using coupons.

Registration is required and prices and times vary. Stock does run out for some of the classes, so make sure to check their website.

