ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Offering outdoor seating has been critical to many Anchorage restaurants in recent months, not just for keeping the business afloat but for allowing them to bring back more wait staff and other employees. Yet with winter fast approaching, restaurants are taking different approaches to keep business flowing while restrictions on indoor dining are still in place.

While outdoor heaters are commonplace in Alaska, some restaurants are increasing their heater arsenal to try to keep outdoor spaces more comfortable.

In addition to purchasing more area heaters, 49th State Brewing Company has also installed several fire pits on its deck space.

“I’d say that we’re probably about half of what we’re doing is new stuff. Trying to think outside the box and come up with new ideas,” Chad Kaina, General Manager at 49th State Brewing Company said. “Last winter, we weren’t allowed to have these up here, so we had to go through that whole process of getting the permits done and installing these up here, which is a significant cost, especially the fireplaces that we have installed.”

Kaina says that the restaurant intends to have the deck space usable all through the winter.

Meanwhile, other restaurants are taking steps to prepare for the cold season.

Billy Opinsky, co-owner of Humpy’s Great Alaskan Ale House, says the bar and grill’s patio will have the heaters it does during a typical winter, but he doesn’t expect the patio to be a place where patrons will spend a considerable amount of time.

Instead, the business plans to roll out delivery in the downtown area for some items on the menu and pizza from Flattop Pizza & Pool.

