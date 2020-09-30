ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - After years of discussions, scoping and planning, the work on the Cooper Landing bypass is now easily visible to anyone in the area.

The project, officially the Sterling Highway 45-60 Project, will build 11 miles of new highway around Cooper Landing and bring 2 miles on both ends of the new alignment up to current standards.

“If you drive down there today and you see that cleared area up there on the new alignment, that was done primarily to aid in data collection,” Project Manager Sean Holland said. “So we’ve been up there truing up some of the survey, and also doing a lot of geotechnical drilling to kind of determine what the geology is in that area to aid in our design.”

The project consists of five phases.

Phase 1 is the improvements to the portions of the project that are on the current Sterling Highway. Holland says that work will be bid this winter, with work starting next spring.

Phase 2 will be the most complicated portion of the project. It involves building a bridge of Juneau Creek.

Holland says most of the project will be off the highway, but that work next summer will require disrupting traffic.

“We’re going to target off-peak hours as much as possible and off-peak times,” Holland said. “It’s not always easy to work on that highway during dipnet season, for instance. So we’re going to try to stay off the highway as much as possible, but there is going to be some disruption if we want to meet that schedule of 2025.”

Alaska DOT&PF expects the project to cost $375 million.

