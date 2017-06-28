Advertisement

Charges of indecent exposure against Alaska high school hoops coach dismissed

(KTUU)
Published: Jun. 28, 2017 at 12:49 PM AKDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Update: Court documents show the charges of indecent exposure against Shane Berry Southwick were dismissed on Oct. 27, 2017.

Original story: A Mat-Su high school basketball coach is facing official charges of indecent exposure, according to court documents filed through the Municipality of Anchorage.

Shane Southwick, 50, has been an assistant coach for the Palmer High School boys basketball team since at least 2013, according to the Alaska School Activities Association. There is no ASAA record or coaches list for the 2017-2018 season, as it has not yet begun. Earlier records were not readily available.

Charging documents filed in mid-June allege that Southwick committed the offense of indecent exposure, knowingly exposing his genitals in the presence of another person over the age of 16 with "reckless disregard for the offensive, insulting, or frightening effect[s] the act may have."

According to the documents, which refer to police records, a young woman contacted the Anchorage Police Dept. on May 5 of this year to report that a white male, later identified as Southwick, had been a customer at a coffee stand where she worked.

While she was working at the stand, located near the Glenn Hwy. and Muldoon Road, Southwick reportedly exposed his genitals and masturbated in front of the 19-year-old.

Police did not respond to the teen's initial call that day but were flagged down a week later, on May 12, by a different coffee shop customer who said the teen wanted to report that Southwick had returned to the coffee shop.

He was a regular, the teen said, and she was able to identify Southwick by both his name and license plate. Southwick admitted to being at the coffee stand, but said nothing happened, according to the police report.

Southwick’s next hearing will be a Municipality Pre-Trial Conference, which has been scheduled for July 24.

Editor’s note: This story has been updated after Alaska’s News Source was shown documentation that the charges against Shane Berry Southwick were dismissed in 2017.

Latest News

News

Chancellor Cathy Sandeen will leave UAA for president position in California

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Gilbert Cordova
Sandeen will assume her new role at Cal State East Bay on January 4, 2021.

Education

UAA shows off programs virtually

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Taylor Clark
High schoolers got to check out what UAA has to offer without even leaving their homes.

News

Alaska group sues to block wolf trapping season on island

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
An Alaska conservation group has filed a lawsuit to stop the state from reopening wolf trapping season on Prince of Wales Island.

News

State ECHO meeting, governor’s press conference diverge in concerns over COVID-19

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Beth Verge
The state on Wednesday provided multiple updates — and different perspectives — regarding resources, response and reaction to climbing COVID-19 case numbers.

News

Remote learning extended for 35 KPBSD schools

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Malia Barto
The Kenai Peninsula Borough School District has extended remote learning for 35 schools as COVID-19 cases in the Kenai Peninsula continue to rise.

Latest News

News

Brother Francis Shelter says no guests have tested positive for COVID-19 since early September

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Lauren Maxwell
The Brother Francis Shelter says no guests have tested positive since early September

News

‘A new sense of energy’: UAA hockey schedule announced for upcoming season

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Patrick Enslow
The University of Alaska Anchorage hockey team will begin its season this December with games against the University of Alaska Fairbanks and Minnesota State.

News

7 missing in rural Alaska after traveling by boat

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Malia Barto
Search efforts are ongoing for seven individuals who did not return after traveling by boat to Quinhagak last week.

News

Houston small business owners question city’s use of CARES Act funds to renovate City Hall

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Heather Hintze
The Houston mayor and city council have approved more than $800,000 of federal funds to go toward an addition and renovation at City Hall.

News

Alaska white supremacist gang members face additional charges

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Malia Barto
According to the superseding indictment, the 1488s are a “violent prison-based gang operating inside and outside of state prisons throughout Alaska and elsewhere.”

News

Watch: Gov. Mike Dunleavy holds COVID-19 update

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Alaska's News Source
Gov. Mike Dunleavy will be joined by state health officials to discuss COVID-19 in Alaska at a press conference Wednesday.