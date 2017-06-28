Charges of indecent exposure against Alaska high school hoops coach dismissed

Update: Court documents show the charges of indecent exposure against Shane Berry Southwick were dismissed on Oct. 27, 2017.

Original story: A Mat-Su high school basketball coach is facing official charges of indecent exposure, according to court documents filed through the Municipality of Anchorage.

Shane Southwick, 50, has been an assistant coach for the Palmer High School boys basketball team since at least 2013, according to the Alaska School Activities Association. There is no ASAA record or coaches list for the 2017-2018 season, as it has not yet begun. Earlier records were not readily available.

Charging documents filed in mid-June allege that Southwick committed the offense of indecent exposure, knowingly exposing his genitals in the presence of another person over the age of 16 with "reckless disregard for the offensive, insulting, or frightening effect[s] the act may have."

According to the documents, which refer to police records, a young woman contacted the Anchorage Police Dept. on May 5 of this year to report that a white male, later identified as Southwick, had been a customer at a coffee stand where she worked.

While she was working at the stand, located near the Glenn Hwy. and Muldoon Road, Southwick reportedly exposed his genitals and masturbated in front of the 19-year-old.

Police did not respond to the teen's initial call that day but were flagged down a week later, on May 12, by a different coffee shop customer who said the teen wanted to report that Southwick had returned to the coffee shop.

He was a regular, the teen said, and she was able to identify Southwick by both his name and license plate. Southwick admitted to being at the coffee stand, but said nothing happened, according to the police report.

Southwick’s next hearing will be a Municipality Pre-Trial Conference, which has been scheduled for July 24.

Editor’s note: This story has been updated after Alaska’s News Source was shown documentation that the charges against Shane Berry Southwick were dismissed in 2017.