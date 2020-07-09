Advertisement

ASD lays out plan to reopen for the new school year

(KTUU)
By KTUU News
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 3:00 PM AKDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Anchorage School District Superintendent Dr. Deena Bishop is proposing to start the coming school year cautiously in a high medium-risk model which will allow time to teach in small groups with in-person time two days a week.

“Our goal and priority was to provide parents options for which to choose for their families," Dr. Deena Bishop said.

Classes in Anchorage would start Aug. 20.

In September, it plans to move to the five-day a week, low medium-risk model as the municipal health situation allows. This plan will utilize the cohort/quarter model on a shortened day with 5.5 hours to provide contracted prep time.

“A cohort model is going to have students remain with their teacher for the school day, for the entirety of their time, whether they’re having lunch at recess, they will be separated in their bubble group if you will and not interact and intermingle," she said.

The district is also offering a new virtual online program that will allow families to maintain enrollment.

The district is also strongly advocating the requirement that masks or cloth face coverings be worn by everyone in schools and administrative buildings. It's one of several safety measures that will be put into place along with social distancing, proper hygiene and building sanitization.

High school fall sports are scheduled to begin July 29 with some added measures in place to help reduce the chance of exposure to the COVID-19 virus.

The Anchorage School Board is scheduled to meet to further review and discuss the proposed plan on Tuesday, July 21.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2019 Picture of plane involved in August 5 crash in Misty Fjord that killed all six people...
Pilot killed in plane crash near Ketchikan was involved in another crash
Woman killed following a hit-and-run in Airport Heights has been identified by police
A photo of the Southeast Aviation plane that crashed Thursday. The photo is from a viewer who...
Crews recover remains and identify victims of deadly Ketchikan plane crash
Coast Guard rescues two after float plane crash near Ketchikan
Alaska Health and Social Services is reporting an outbreak of foodborne illness in Homer

Latest News

Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson speaks with news reporters on Wednesday, July 14, 2021.
Anchorage mayor voices dissatisfaction with school district mask policy, urges reconsideration
With a new school year fast approaching we spoke with four of Alaska's Superintendents about...
Back to School: Superintendents share excitement about the year to come
One of the general education buses for Anchorage School District.
Back to School: Almost business as usual for Anchorage school buses
Back to school is a big deal, and not just for kids, but for the parents as well.
Back to School: Mothers share feelings about upcoming school year
Overcoming back to school jitters.
Back to School: Overcoming those first-day jitters