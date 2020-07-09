ASD lays out plan to reopen for the new school year

Anchorage School District Superintendent Dr. Deena Bishop is proposing to start the coming school year cautiously in a high medium-risk model which will allow time to teach in small groups with in-person time two days a week.

“Our goal and priority was to provide parents options for which to choose for their families," Dr. Deena Bishop said.

Classes in Anchorage would start Aug. 20.

In September, it plans to move to the five-day a week, low medium-risk model as the municipal health situation allows. This plan will utilize the cohort/quarter model on a shortened day with 5.5 hours to provide contracted prep time.

“A cohort model is going to have students remain with their teacher for the school day, for the entirety of their time, whether they’re having lunch at recess, they will be separated in their bubble group if you will and not interact and intermingle," she said.

The district is also offering a new virtual online program that will allow families to maintain enrollment.

The district is also strongly advocating the requirement that masks or cloth face coverings be worn by everyone in schools and administrative buildings. It's one of several safety measures that will be put into place along with social distancing, proper hygiene and building sanitization.

High school fall sports are scheduled to begin July 29 with some added measures in place to help reduce the chance of exposure to the COVID-19 virus.

The Anchorage School Board is scheduled to meet to further review and discuss the proposed plan on Tuesday, July 21.