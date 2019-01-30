Anchorage radio DJ’s assault charges dismissed by prosecuting attorney

The assault and unlawful contact charges filed against Kedrick Johnson in January 2019 were dismissed “without prejudice” by the prosecuting attorney on April 3, 2020, according to court documents.

Editor’s note: This story was updated on Aug. 18, 2021 to show that the charges against Kedrick Johnson were dismissed after Alaska’s News Source was made aware of and confirmed the dismissal with the district attorney’s office in Anchorage.

Original story:

An Anchorage DJ and radio host has been charged with assaulting his girlfriend last week, according to court documents.

Kedrick Johnson, known as "KJ" to listeners, is a co-host of KFAT 92.9's "Don & KJ" program. Ohana Media Group said Thursday that Johnson has been placed on administrative leave.

Johnson, 44, has been charged with second, third, and fourth-degree assault, resulting from an incident that took place on Jan. 28 between Johnson and his then-girlfriend.

The victim contacted police around 8 p.m., alleging that she had been attacked and choked by Johnson, according to the charging document in the case.

In the attack, the victim said she was assaulted at Johnson's house on Mink Avenue. She told police another woman came to the home as she was leaving, and asked her if she was having sex with Johnson.

The woman said she was dating Johnson, and then tried to leave in her vehicle. That's when, the victim alleges, Johnson came up and shoved her into the vehicle, causing her to strike her head and fall to the ground.

"Johnson picked [the victim] up and pushed her into the truck a second time," the charging document states. "[The victim] again hit her head and fell to the ground. Johnson then placed his hand on [her] neck and began to strangle her," before eventually releasing her when the other woman began to leave the area.

A police report filed on the incident described visible injuries to the victim, including multiple bruises on both arms, knees, and bruising and scratches around her neck.

"Officers said the bruising on [the victim's] arms did not appear to be bruises from falling, but rather looked like possible thumb prints," the district attorneys wrote in charging documents.

Johnson has been a co-host of the "Don & KJ" programming block with KFAT 92.9 in Anchorage.

In a statement Thursday, Ohana Media Group, which owns KFAT, issued a statement, saying it was aware of the allegations against Johnson and monitoring the legal process.

“Ohana Media Group does not condone domestic violence of any kind,” the statement says. “We support due process and await the results of the investigation before commenting further on this legal matter,” the statement continued, before stating that Johnson had been placed on administrative leave.