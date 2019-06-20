Advertisement

Roadtrippin’: At the Clearwater Mountain Lodge, hospitality is a family affair

The Clearwater Mountain Lodge on the Denali Highway. (KTUU)
The Clearwater Mountain Lodge on the Denali Highway. (KTUU) (KTUU)
By Beth Verge
Published: Jun. 19, 2019 at 10:39 PM AKDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Things are relatively quiet at Mile Post 82 on the Denali Hwy., but don’t let that fool you: The

, named for the nearby mountain range and in honor of the owner’s late husband, has a lot going on.

“There's just a lot that's kind of cool that you don't see around more modern facilities,” said Colleen Kelley, owner of the lodge.

If you take a stroll around the main part of the property, you’ll see what Kelley means.

“The meat cache,” she pointed out as an example. “There's a little front door. And there used to be a ladder, but people would always climb it, so they took it down.”

From replicas to the real thing, the lodge features guest houses fully furnished for overnight stays, as well as an historic Denali Hwy. cabin, trapper cabin and old meat house still in original form. Kelley made it her mission to revamp the property after - in the midst of taking over the lodge in 2016 - her husband Bob passed away following a heart attack from which he never recovered.

“I think sharing the history is so important,” Kelley said. “It’s a piece of Alaska that not everyone gets to see.”

There’s also a main lodge where Kelley, along with the lodge staff which includes various family members, whips up dinners and desserts most days of the week, making everyone feel like a special guest and right at home, too.

“We have everything you'd have at home,” Kelley said, “but we're in the middle of this beautiful country.”

Various quirks, such as the small Sluice Box bar with its visitor tokens from around the world, highlight the property, and the lodge claims incredible views, inside and out - ones Kelley appreciates and her husband Bob loved so dearly.

“We’re trying to do our best to honor the mountain, honor him,” Kelley said.

Most Read

A magnitude 6.1 earthquake shook Southcentral just before 11 p.m. Sunday, May 30, 2021.
Large earthquake shakes Southcentral Alaska
Two have been rescued and three are still stranded at Wrangell-St. Elias National Park.
2 rescued, 3 still waiting on assistance in Wrangell-St. Elias National Park
After 29 years downtown, the Anchorage Market is up and running at its new home.
Locals are enjoying the new location of the Anchorage Market, plus the free parking
The trooper who shot a suspect in a Holy Cross homicide has been identified
An Eagle River resident caught video of a young moose running in her backyard.
Watch: Young moose enjoys an Eagle River backyard, mama moose isn’t having it

Latest News

A vehicle collided with a utility transformer box near 16th Avenue and Bragaw Street on Monday,...
Vehicle collision with utility transformer causes power outage
COVID-19 vaccine.
Free COVID-19 vaccines for Alaska tourists begins June 1
The Double Eagle, a completely remodeled shrimp boat with some of the best views of Kachemak...
Roadtrippin’: Sleeping aboard a ship
Two have been rescued and three are still stranded at Wrangell-St. Elias National Park.
2 rescued, 3 still waiting on assistance in Wrangell-St. Elias National Park
Monday, May 31 Memorial Day Forecast
Monday, May 31 Memorial Day Forecast