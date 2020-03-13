Advertisement

Dispatches from the Trail: DeeDee talks strategy in Ruby, first on the Yukon

DeeDee's Dispatches from the Trail (KTUU)
DeeDee's Dispatches from the Trail (KTUU)
By Tracy Sinclare
Published: Mar. 13, 2020 at 9:42 AM AKDT
KTUU Special Iditarod Correspondent DeeDee Jonrowe talks about the trail conditions and the strategy of “taking your eight” in Ruby.

"Ruby has a beautiful dog lot set up, this is one of the best dog lots we've ever had in Ruby. I had this here a few years ago, it's protected, got good drifts," according to DeeDee Jonrowe. "The drivers are going to have a chance to decide, if they want to take a break out there, take a short break and go somewhere else for their 8 hour... There's a couple different strategies going on. It'll depend on what they think they need to look for with their teams and assess their teams."

