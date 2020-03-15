Advertisement

Dispatches from the Trail: DeeDee talks strategy as mushers head towards Kaltag

(KTUU)
By Mary Kate Burgess
Published: Mar. 14, 2020 at 7:58 PM AKDT
KTUU Special Correspondent DeeDee Jonrowe breaks down what mushers can expect once they reach the checkpoint at Kaltag.

"I don't think we've ever had a race where there's been as many teams that are set up to take their 8-hour in Kaltag, with Nulato being a fairly dicey option. They're all headed to Kaltag but there's a couple issues there in Kaltag. It's nice, it's up off the river, you can get sheltered more, you've got water available, you've got a little more support," Jonrowe said. "The deal is where are they going to be staying in Kaltag? I'm not sure of that right now. The community center is being rebuilt, the Octagon House, which is a historic, archaeology, type of architect, that's being rebuilt and isn't currently available."

