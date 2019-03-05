Dispatches from the Trail: Mushers’ strategies should be firming up, even if the trail isn’t

Filed 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 5

It’s early Tuesday morning. We’ve got our first teams that have navigated through Rohn and are into Nikolai.

Joar's in Nikolai, Nic took a break out at the burn and will probably be blowing through Nikolai. The trail conditions are about to change and the strategies are all being set up now.

We're getting ready to take our machines and head back toward Nikolai. It's been lightly snowing all morning, putting just a little bit more powder on top of this trail.