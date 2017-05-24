Advertisement

Roadtrippin’: Take a ride on the Alaska Railroad’s Hurricane Turn Train

(KTUU)
By Kyle Hopkins and Dave Brooks / KTUU
Published: May. 24, 2017 at 2:13 PM AKDT
Our Channel 2 Roadtrippin’ crew recently took viewers

– the last flag stop train in America. Called the

, this route begins in Talkeetna, winding on a round trip through the Indian River Valley.

The route is believed to be the last flag-stop train in America

In the clip above, KTUU photojournalist Dave Brooks attached a 360-degree camera to the front of the locomotive to capture an interactive video of the trip. Be sure to turn the sound on to hear the clack of the rails and the occasional whistle.

This video is part of our ongoing Alaska 360 project, a collection of more than 80 interactive photos and videos from every corner of the Last Frontier.

