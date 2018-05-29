Advertisement

Roadtrippin’: Getting to Seldovia is part of the fun

(KTUU)
By Tracy Sinclare
Published: May. 29, 2018 at 3:51 PM AKDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

When heading to Seldovia, getting there is part of the fun. There are only two ways to go—air or water.

We made the drive to Homer and hopped onboard Mako’s Water Taxi to Jakolof Bay. Capt. Lance Haggerty has been making the trip for about 11 years and seems to enjoy his job.

“I always enjoy those first morning trips, fresh cup of coffee, flat calm waters, sunshine shining on your back, on your face,” Haggerty says. "(The) mountains get all lit up. It's a pretty beautiful spot down here in Kachemak Bay.”

It’s only a 30-minute ride to Jakolof Bay, but that doesn’t get you to Seldovia proper.

There's a 10-mile dirt road into Seldovia.

Mako’s will call you a cab as you leave Homer, so we when arrived at Jakolof Bay, we were met by Perley Morrison with Halo Cab to take us into town. The road winds through a beautiful forest with some amazing views.

We knew we didn’t have a lot of time in Seldovia, but we’d been told by several people we needed to hike the Otterbahn. It’s a fairly easy hike, about 1.5 miles each way. The trail begins behind the school and winds through a forest of trees, ferns and lots of devil’s club. The well-maintained path leads you across some marshland and to the beach.

If you time it right and arrive at low tide, you can walk over to Outside Beach. There are other trails that lead off from the beach that allow hikers to take in the view from the cliffs.

There were a few ups and downs but overall, the Otterbahn is a fairly easy walk and definitely worth the trip.

Most Read

A magnitude 6.1 earthquake shook Southcentral just before 11 p.m. Sunday, May 30, 2021.
Large earthquake shakes Southcentral Alaska
Two have been rescued and three are still stranded at Wrangell-St. Elias National Park.
2 rescued, 3 still waiting on assistance in Wrangell-St. Elias National Park
After 29 years downtown, the Anchorage Market is up and running at its new home.
Locals are enjoying the new location of the Anchorage Market, plus the free parking
The trooper who shot a suspect in a Holy Cross homicide has been identified
An Eagle River resident caught video of a young moose running in her backyard.
Watch: Young moose enjoys an Eagle River backyard, mama moose isn’t having it

Latest News

A vehicle collided with a utility transformer box near 16th Avenue and Bragaw Street on Monday,...
Vehicle collision with utility transformer causes power outage
COVID-19 vaccine.
Free COVID-19 vaccines for Alaska tourists begins June 1
The Double Eagle, a completely remodeled shrimp boat with some of the best views of Kachemak...
Roadtrippin’: Sleeping aboard a ship
Two have been rescued and three are still stranded at Wrangell-St. Elias National Park.
2 rescued, 3 still waiting on assistance in Wrangell-St. Elias National Park
Monday, May 31 Memorial Day Forecast
Monday, May 31 Memorial Day Forecast