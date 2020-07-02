Advertisement

Parents have mixed reactions as they wait for ASD to make decisions on new school year

ASD student working
ASD student working (KTUU)
By Samie Solina
Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 7:07 PM AKDT
The Anchorage School District is still working through its decision on what next school year will look like.

According to its website, they are actively planning for different risk levels: low, medium, and high risk.

“So we have planned for two models,” said ASD Superintendent Deena Bishop. “We're going to ease into it into a type of face to face, which would only be 50% of our students, we’re believing, at this time.”

Bishop said that online options will also be available for students who may be high-risk or have family members who are high-risk.

“She loves school and she loves going there,” said Catherine Rodrigues, a mother of a third-grader in the district. “So she was kind of upset when they closed everything down altogether. I think the beginning was kind of a struggle."

Rodrigues stresses the importance of social interaction for her daughter and would like to see that opportunity there again.

said the organization “strongly advocates that all policy considerations for the coming school year should start with a goal of having students physically present in school.”

They said school plays an important role in the development of young people.

“I have a high-risk child,” said Keely Haller, the mother of soon-to-be first and fifth graders. “And I have high-risk family members and it would be really nice if there was an ASD-supported online school program that was more like a homeschool program.”

