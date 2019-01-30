Advertisement

Preserving the Historic Iditarod Trail near Knik

(KTUU)
By Hank Davis
Published: Jan. 29, 2019 at 7:27 PM AKST
KNIK, Alaska (KTUU) - Signage on the Knik Goose Bay Road clearly marks the 15 mile stretch of pavement that’s been dubbed as the “Joe Redington Sr. Memorial Trail.” Redington is also known as “the father of the Iditarod,” for his role in founding the world famous sled dog race.

Near mile 13.5 of his memorial trail, there's another marker. It's a large wooden tripod, holding a plaque which reads: "KNIK - Mile 147 (1911 Seward to Nome Route)." From the roadway, you can still see Redington's boat, "the Nomad" sitting, marooned at the edge of Knik Goose Bay.

That's the exact spot where the Historic Iditarod Trail crosses over Knik Goose Bay Road, running through what's recently become one of the most popular areas for development in Alaska.

"With all the new people coming in, the first thing they do is block the trails," said Terry Langholz, a member of the "Iditarod Trail Blazers" group.

He and several others have been working tirelessly to preserve the trail, and keep to it open for the many Alaskans that still rely on trails to get to and from their homes.

Fellow trail blazer, Jon Bautigan, has been constructing and placing the large wooden trail markers along the path in recent years. He has also noticed the trail fading into obscurity since the famous sled dog race was rerouted, away from the area, in 2001.

"This trail is bigger than the race. It's nationally recognized and designated for use by all Americans" said Bautigan, "But we would like to see the race come back, it really hurt is when it left."

Indeed, the trail is much bigger than the race. Sections of the winding path were used by Alaska natives for centuries before trappers came to Alaska for the wildlife, and then eventually gold was discovered.

Ironically, the now rapidly expanding community of Knik saw it's first boom in growth in the early 1900's as dog sleds became one of the primary methods of transporting gold from mining territories to the north. Once ports were built and railways did away with the need for dog teams, Knik began to dwindle. Then in the 1970's, dog sleds brought the people back to Knik when Redington's race earned world-wide recognition.

The Iditarod Trail Blazers hope to have the old path restored in an effort to eventually bring the Iditarod race back through their section of the historic trail for an anniversary run, but in the grand scheme of things, they just want the trail to be kept in tact. Many locals depend on the trail to by travel snowmachine in the winter, or by all-terrain-vehicle in the summer.

“Joe Redington Sr. started the Iditarod because he wanted people to use the trail,” said Lanholz, “He needed it to get back and forth to hies homestead on Flat Horn Lake, and that’s why he started the race.”

